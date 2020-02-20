Ex-national hockey captain files domestic violence case against husband
Imphal: Waikhom Suraj Lata Devi, former Indian women hockey captain, has filed a police complaint alleging domestic violence, physical assault and mental torture by her husband, police said.
At a press conference here on Wednesday, the former hockey player said, she was subjected to harassment by her husband right from the time they got married in 2005 and dowry was the main reason.
Under her captaincy, Suraj Lata Devi had led the Indian women's hockey team to win three gold medals in the 2002 Commonwealth Games, an event that inspired making of Bollywood film 'Chak De India', the 2003 Afro-Asian Games, and the 2004 Hockey Asia Cup.
"My husband Shanta Singh ridiculed me when I brought all the medals and photos that I had won on the day of my marriage and had remarked what use would it serve?"
He also accused her of having won the Arjuna Award because of her "immoral behaviour", she alleged.
