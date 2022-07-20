Ex-Mumbai top cop arrested in NSE phone tapping case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees, officials said.

The retired 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was taken into custody by the federal probe agency after more than seven hours of questioning in the case. He has earlier been questioned by the agency in another case booked by it to probe alleged co-location scam at the NSE. The ED had last week arrested former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the case.

