Ex-Haryana CM writes Class X English paper

Sirsa (Hry): Former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has written the Class 10 English subject exam of the Haryana School Education Board at a centre here at the age of 86 years.

He said he had prepared for the exam thoroughly and would pass with cent per cent marks. "I had appeared in the Class 10 examination two years ago while I was in the Tihar Jail. However, I did not appear in the English paper. The education board gave me a compartment in the subject, so I wrote the paper now," Chautala said after appearing in the exam at the Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School on Arya Samaj Road in Sirsa on Wednesday.