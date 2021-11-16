Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro files nomination for RS bypoll

Kolkata: Luizinho Faleiro filed his nomination, as Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, for the Rajya Sabha bypoll on Monday.



Faleiro, two time Chief Minister of Goa who had recently joined Trinamool Congress, went to the West Bengal Assembly and submitted his nomination.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary-general of Trinamool Congress said: "Faleiro's presence in the Rajya Sabha will strengthen the movement of Trinamool against the anti-people policy of Centre on the floor of the Upper House."

Chatterjee said people from all walks of life in Goa have shown keen interest in Trinamool Congress. Tennis star Leander Paes and swimmer Nafisa Ali along with various others from different walks of life joined TMC in Goa. The party will fight in the Assembly election in Goa scheduled to be held in February, 2022.