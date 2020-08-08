Ex-CMs go into quarantine after minister tests+ve in HP

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Corona spread has taken a serious dimension despite state government's claims about the conditions being under control.



Newly inducted cabinet minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, his two daughters and Personal Security Officer (PSO) tested positive, two former Chief Ministers –Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal went into quarantine and state's Governor Bandaru Dattatreya cancelled all his official appointments for next seven days. The development has led to quite a panic, not alone at Rajbhawan where the swearing in ceremony of three ministers were held last week and thereafter a cabinet meeting followed by meeting of the BJP legislature party –all between July 29 to August 1.

The new ministers even put two BJP veterans –Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal at risk as they drove to their places at Palampur in Kangra and Hamirpur to seek their blessings. State's BJP president Suresh Kashyap, a sitting MP, did not lag behind as he too went out to call on both former Chief Ministers.

Shanta Kumar, in a statement, showed his strong pleasure at the behaviour of ministers in the Covid time and chose to isolate himself at his residence for next 14 days .

"If the ministers don't follow the norms and go on violating the protocols what will happen to masses. It's highly irresponsible behaviour. They should show some regard of the rules themselves," he cautioned.

Former CM, indirectly, also signalled Chief Minister and cabinet ministers to avoid their public tour as it could put lives of the other people in danger.

Dhumal also conveyed almost same concerns. "I wasn't meeting anyone for past three months as a matter of principle but now if someone comes at my doors it was not decent to refuse him meeting," he observed. The Corona positive minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry had travelled to his constituency next day after his oath where he was given warm welcome. He was accompanied by the BJP president and former Speaker Dr Rajeev Bindal.

Congress leader Kuldeep Rathore, who is also PCC president, demanded that a curfew should immediately be imposed in Sirmaur –home district of Chaudhary. He has spread infection to minimum 5,000 people, including BJP MLAs and party leaders, says Rathore.

"Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Power Minister and his two daughters have tested positive. Minister is being shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Shimla and his daughters to Covid care centre in Shimla's Mashobra," Additional chief secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.