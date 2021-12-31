Ex-CM Hooda's next 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksha' at Kurukshetra on Jan 23

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced that the next Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh would be held in Kurukshetra on January 23 where Opposition leaders would listen to the problems highlighted by the people of



the state.

Hooda had reached Bhiwani today to condole the death of Congress leader Sandeep Tanwar's mother. Answering the questions of journalists, the Leader of Opposition termed the BJP-JJP government as a failure on every front and said the report card of the government itself was exposing its failures.

"During the Congress government before 2014, Haryana was at number one in per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, development, prosperity, elderly, sportspersons and farmers. But today the BJP and BJP-JJP government has made Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, crime, corruption, atrocities on farmers. This is the reason why today every section wants to get rid of this government,"

he said.

Hooda said those who came to power by promising to give pension of Rs 5100 to the elderly, are snatching the support of the elders, contrary to their promise.

"This government has stopped the pension of thousands of such elderly, who were included in the pension list by the Congress government. Therefore, instead of blaming the previous government, the present government should restore the pension of all the elderly," the former Chief Minister demanded.