Ex-bureaucrat joins Cong in Adampur

Chandigarh: Chandra Prakash, the nephew of former MP Ramji Lal and an IAS officer, joined the Congress after his retirement, in the runup to Adampur byelection.



Addressing a press conference after joining the party, Chandra Prakash said he joined the Congress as former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda took many important decisions to give the Backward Classes their due in jobs and education. "Before the Hooda government, the reservation of backward classes in gazetted posts in Haryana was only 10 per cent. But his government took a historic decision to increase it to 15 per cent. In this, BC-A category of 72 castes got the benefit of 10 per cent and BC-B category got the benefit of 5 per cent reservation," he said.

"Similarly, during the Hooda government, about 4 lakh families got plots of hundred yards each, of which about 65 thousand belonged to backward class families. School children were also given the highest stipend in the country during his government, which included a large number of children from the backward class," he said.