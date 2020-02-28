Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta booked for rape
Thane: Former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta was on Friday booked for alleged rape and harassment of a woman corporator in Bhayandar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.
His associate Sanjay Tharthare has also been booked in the case, they said.
The district rural police lodged an FIR against Mehta, who resigned from the BJP three days ago, and his associate, an official from the Mira-Bhayandar police station said.
No arrest has been made till now.
A video of the corporator purportedly speaking about the alleged harassment and abuse she suffered at the hands of Mehta went viral on social media two days ago, the official said.
The victim alleged the abuse by Mehta had been going on since 1999 and her family faces threat from the former legislator from Mira-Bhayandar, he added.
Mehta and Tharthare were booked under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and also the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, he said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded the immediate arrest of Mehta, saying it was a "tragedy" that the BJP, which raises the issue of women's safety in the state, had not taken any action against its leader.
"Law and order issue will arise if such a person (facing rape and harassment charges) roams freely. He should be arrested as soon as possible," Sarnaik said. The Thane legislator also termed Mehta as "Marathi- hater" and alleged that he had once questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's culture.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
As Section 144 is relaxed, people throng shops to store food...28 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Man kills self after strangling wife and two children to...28 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Missing or dead, they were out to earn for family28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
One of five injured boys seen in national anthem viral video...28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Heart-wrenching scene at GTB mortuary28 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT