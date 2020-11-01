Ex-BDC member shot dead in UP, SI arrested

Kanpur (UP): A former Block Development Council member was allegedly shot dead by some policemen and their accomplices in Bhadras village of the district leading to the arrest of a police sub-inspector and two others on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Pappu Bajpai, 45, a resident of Bhadras village in Ghatampur area, said Kanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava on Saturday.

Bajpai was playing cards with some of his friends on Friday when a villager, identified as Durga Singh, took him away along with him on the pretext of some work, said the SP, adding Bajpai's body was later found in a farming field, a few hundred meters away from the village.

The deceased had also a bullet wound on his chest,

he said.

Following the murder, the locals alleged that Bajpai was shot dead by policemen who had gone there to extort money from gamblers. The allegation prompted a dozen of people to reach the Ghatampur Kotwali demanding action against police personnel.

Police Sub-Inspector Premveer Singh Yadav and two others were arrested on charges of murdering the former BDC member.

Kanpur's District Magistrate Alok Tiwari confirmed the SI Yadav's arrest for his alleged role in the murder.

The recovery of a 0.38 bore pistol cartridge from the crime spot indicated the SI's involvement in the killing, the DM said, adding Yadav's service pistol of 0.38 bore has also been seized.

The SI's seized pistol would be sent to a forensic laboratory for ballistic examination to ascertain if it was used in the crime, the DM said.

Police Constable Deepanshu, who had also accompanied the SI, has been sent to the reserve police lines for not apprising his seniors about the incident, said Kanpur SP Srivastava. A departmental inquiry has also been instituted against the constable and further action would be taken against him accordingly, he said.

In addition, the SP said, two accused persons including Virendra and Badka, were also arrested.

Four police teams headed by senior police officers have been deployed to nab two other accused, Durga Singh and Sonu Singh, who are on the run, he said.