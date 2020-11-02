Ex-Assam CM Gogoi hospitalised again, put on ventilator

Guwahati: A week after his discharge froma hospital post-COVID-19 recovery, former Assam Chief Minister TarunGogoi has been admitted to a state-run facility again and put on ventilator support as his health condition has deteriorated, a doctor treating him said on

Monday.

The 86-year-old Congress politician complained of

restlessness on Sunday night,

following which he was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH),

superintendent of the health facility Abhijit Sarma told the reporters of a news agency

here.