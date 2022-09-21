EWS quota given from 50% general category: Centre to SC

New Delhi: Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) have been given 10 per cent quota in admissions and jobs out of 50 per cent general category seats for the first time without eroding the "totally independent" reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.



Strongly defending the 103rd constitutional amendment which provides for 10 per cent quota to the EWS, Attorney General K K Venugopal told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit that it does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution as it has been given without disturbing the 50 per cent quota meant for the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC).

Tamil Nadu, however, opposed the EWS quota, saying the economic criteria cannot be the basis for classification and the top court will have to revisit the Indira Sawhney (Mandal) judgement if it decides to uphold the EWS reservation.

Expounding on the existing state's affirmative action besides the quota, the top law officer referred to constitutional provisions and said Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been given reservation in promotion in government jobs, legislature, panchayat and municipalities.

"EWS have been given this for the first time. On the other hand, so far as the SCs and STs are concerned, they have been loaded with the benefits by way of State affirmative actions. They are highly unequals...," he told the bench which also comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala.

"A large population of this general category, which is perhaps more meritorious, will be deprived of the opportunities in educational institutions and jobs (if quota for them is scrapped)," Venugopal said and sought to distinguish between the SEBC and the EWS of general category, insisting both are unequal and not a homogenous group.

He said the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs are "self contained sections of backwardness" and the EWS reservation is separate.

"Do you have any data that shows that EWS in open category, how much will be their percentage?" the bench asked.