'Every village of Haryana witnessing new story of development due to Khattar's visionary thinking'

Chandigarh: The perception of Haryana's villages has completely transformed as a result of the government's special attention to rural development over the last eight years, due to the visionary thinking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



Due to the strenuous efforts of the Chief Minister, today every village in the state is witnessing a new story of development. First of all, the Chief Minister ensured to provide educated Panchayats in the state so that better administration can function at the grass root level. Notable is the record-breaking 42 per cent participation rate of women in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The educational qualifications of public representatives are from minimum 10th pass to graduate/post graduate/PhD; even the youth educated from Harvard University are seen in the institutions.

The Chief Minister stood firm on the decision to establish educated panchayats in Haryana. It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court also upheld the decision of government. The educated panchayat members prepared the development project reports as per the requirement of their respective villages, which is yielding outstanding results.

Today, interlocked paved streets are being seen in every village of Haryana, while on the other hand, yoga and gymnasiums have been set up to connect the youth with traditional sports.

By setting a separate budget of the Zila Parishad, they have been given the responsibility of the development works of the government departments separately, due to which the power has been decentralised in the Panchayati Raj Institutions. As per the thinking of the Chief Minister, more than 500 schemes and services of more than 40 government departments have been made online. The impact is significantly visible in rural areas as well.

With the opening of Citizen Service Centre and Atal Seva Kendras in village secretariats, today

the villages of Haryana have been digitised. Farmers are uploading the data of their crops on Meri Fasal-Mera Byora Portal. In this series, another portal 'e-Fasal kshatipurti Portal' has also been launched.

Now the farmer can directly upload the information regarding crop damage on this portal.