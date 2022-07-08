'Every household in Hry to hoist Tiranga from Aug 11 to 17'
Chandigarh: Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by the Central Government under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated across the country to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, every household in Haryana will celebrate the country's freedom by hoisting the tricolour from August 11 to 17, 2022. The state government has started efforts to make this campaign a mass campaign. In this regard, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments, Deputy Commissioners and Registrar of Universities through video conferencing and gave necessary directions to them.
The Chief Secretary said that this is a national festival and all the citizens of the country are fortunate that they are getting the auspicious opportunity to hoist the tricolor at their homes. The tricolor is the pride of every Indian, with this spirit, the people of Haryana will make Haryana number one in the country by hoisting the tricolor under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the honour of the country.
Kaushal directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with all political parties, public representatives, Zilla Parishads etc. to ensure public participation in this campaign. Also, we will ensure the supply of tricolor in every district. Apart from this, the tricolor should be hoisted in the government buildings where the tricolor is not being hoisted.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt sanctions village development schemes worth about Rs 71 crore7 July 2022 7:34 PM GMT
579 fresh cases, one death7 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
L-G lays foundation stone of automated puzzle car parking7 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi7 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Rajendra Pal Gautam reviews progress of septic tank scheme7 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT