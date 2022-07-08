'Every household in Hry to hoist Tiranga from Aug 11 to 17'

Chandigarh: Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by the Central Government under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated across the country to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, every household in Haryana will celebrate the country's freedom by hoisting the tricolour from August 11 to 17, 2022. The state government has started efforts to make this campaign a mass campaign. In this regard, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments, Deputy Commissioners and Registrar of Universities through video conferencing and gave necessary directions to them.



The Chief Secretary said that this is a national festival and all the citizens of the country are fortunate that they are getting the auspicious opportunity to hoist the tricolor at their homes. The tricolor is the pride of every Indian, with this spirit, the people of Haryana will make Haryana number one in the country by hoisting the tricolor under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the honour of the country.

Kaushal directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with all political parties, public representatives, Zilla Parishads etc. to ensure public participation in this campaign. Also, we will ensure the supply of tricolor in every district. Apart from this, the tricolor should be hoisted in the government buildings where the tricolor is not being hoisted.