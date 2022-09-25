Every child in Guj will prosper if AAP comes to power: Kejriwal

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said if people of Gujarat bring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power, then every child in the state will prosper.



Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed a gathering of youth in Ahmedabad where Kejriwal targeted both the BJP and Congress in Gujarat, where the elections are due in December this year.

"I was seeing a wonderful message being shared in a Gujarat WhatsApp group that I follow. It says if you vote for Congress, then Sonia Gandhi's son will prosper. If you vote for BJP, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah's son will prosper, and if you vote for AAP, then every single child of Gujarat will prosper," the Delhi CM and AAP national convener said.

Like the AAP governments provided 12 lakh jobs in Delhi and 20,000 in Punjab in less than six months, the party is committed to provide 10 lakh jobs in Gujarat when it comes to power in the state, he said.

Kejriwal again listed the "job calendar" for Gujarat and said the AAP will provide 10 lakh government jobs by filling teachers' posts in schools, opening new colleges and mohalla clinics, and providing more doctors and health care staff in hospitals, among others.

"I believe if 10 lakh jobs are less, we will be able to provide 20 lakh government jobs in five years," he said. The AAP will also provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to youth till they get a job, he said. Kejriwal also promised to make contractual employees permanent and implement 'equal work, equal pay' if his party is voted to power in Gujarat.

"I can see that every government is slowly ending government jobs. They say they (contract workers) do not work when they are made permanent. It is wrong to say that a government employee does not work if he is made permanent. He works if he is given respect and full salary," Kejriwal said.

He claimed people have been voting for BJP because the "Congress is even worse," but this time they have an alternative in AAP -- "an honest party with fresh faces and new politics."