Events in Sri Lanka should be wake up call for India: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the situation in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call for India as the country was "treading the same path" as the neighbouring country.



Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital.

The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "What happened in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call. Since 2014, India is being whipped into a communal frenzy & imagined fears. It is treading the same path of hyper nationalism & religious majoritarianism. All at the cost of disrupting social cohesion & economic security".