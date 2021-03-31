Eshwarappa alleges Yediyurappa interfering in his department

Bengaluru: Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday complained to the Governor against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader from Shivamogga and who had been a long time associate of Yediyurappa, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a five-page letter on"serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration" by the Chief Minister.

"I had to bring certain administrative matters relating to my Rural Development Department to the notice of the Governor. I have brought it to his notice. He has examined things in detail. I'm happy with the meeting," the senior Minister told reporters.

"I don't want to say anything in detail...I have shared whatever I had to with the Governor, the rest is left to him," the former state unit president of BJP said.

BJP sources did not comment immediately on the matter.

In his letter, Eshwarappa said he was in "pain" to bring to the Governor's notice some of the recent actions of the Chief Minister relating to his Department, which amounts to 'direct interference' in the affairs of Ministers in-charge of Departments.

It is also in clear violation of the 'Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977' and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the State Administration, he said. Citing instances, Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister recently 'ignored' him by sanctioning huge funds on the request of MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department by bypassing Minister-in-charge.

He also alleged that the Chief Ministers Office exerted pressure on the RDPR principal secretary to issue a government order for the release of funds, which was stayed by him on the advice of the State Party President and other senior leaders party leaders. The Minister said, again on March 4, works worth Rs 460 crore were sanctioned by bypassing him. Though he stayed the two allocations and another worth Rs 65 crore, it was superseded by the Chief Minister, he alleged.