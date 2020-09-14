EOW to probe role of ex-UP cabinet secretary in `2.5 cr cheating case

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has now registered a cheating case involving an ex-cabinet secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government and his son-in-law for cheating the complainant of Rs 2.5 crores. However, the offence was reported in 2017.



A senior police officer said that the case was registered on the directions of the court. As per the complainant, former cabinet secretary in UP Government, Deepak Singhal had come up with a business proposal of supplying a huge quantity of paper. He had suggested that the business can be done in partnership with his son-in-law.

"Deepak Singhal had won the confidence by flaunting his connection and links with highly placed bureaucrats and politicians in Uttar Pradesh," the complainant said, adding that Singhal only wanted his son-in-law to earn a commission from the deals.

As per the FIR, Singhal did not want his son to directly deal with the tenders and also got the complainant to purchase material from his son-in-law's company RD Papers.

However, the complainant said that after he invested Rs 2.5 crore with Singhal, both he and his son-in-law started making excuses. The complainant, a businessman, added that he was also threatened by one of the suspects.