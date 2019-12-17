Ensure that campuses emerge as spaces that nurture free expression, ideas: Prez to VCs

New Delhi: Asserting that universities should play a leading role in addressing specific challenges faced by the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said higher educational institutes should emerge as spaces that nurture free expression and ideas.

His remarks come in the backdrop of violent protests witnessed recently at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing the closing session of the meet of vice-chancellors and directors of central universities, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, he said universities and higher educational institutions should play a leading role in addressing the specific challenges faced by our nation and the society.

"Many of these challenges require creative and innovative solutions. It is your paramount duty to ensure that your campuses emerge as spaces that nurture free expression and ideas, where experimentation is encouraged and failure is not ridiculed but is seen as a learning," he said.

Kovind said universities should become the laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building.

He said students should be encouraged to take up academic and extra-curricular work with a distinct community orientation.

"I am aware that universities are increasingly conscious of this and taking necessary steps too. But we need to introspect whether what we are doing is enough or relevant. All of you should make a conscious effort to integrate community-oriented projects as part of your curriculum. University Social Responsibility, that is USR, has to become deeply ingrained into the DNA of our academic community," the president said.

Kovind said it is imperative to fill up vacancies and attract top-quality faculty.

"At the same time, you must ensure adequate gender balance in your institutes, particularly of the faculty. I have been appointing more women as visitor nominees in various committees and I urge all of you to do everything you can to ensure adequate representation," he said.

The president said simple steps like strictly adhering to academic calendar for admissions, conduct of classes, examinations, declaration of results and awarding of degrees at convocations and so on, can be the starting point on the journey towards excellence.