'Ensure seamless enrollment process for hassle-free voting'

New Delhi: With the agenda to review the preparedness of state election commissions, the Election Commission of India on Thursday organised a two-day Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) consultation workshop for conducting extensive deliberations on the important aspects of SVEEP for a comprehensive strategy for the forthcoming elections.



While addressing the participants, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra observed that each voter interacts with the election machinery at two critical stages of enrollment and polling day. The CEC further stressed ensuring a seamless enrollment process to make the polling experience pleasant and hassle-free for the voters.

"It is imperative that we evaluate our strategy and current interventions at regular intervals. Identify critical gaps and address the challenges to devise deliverable action points," he said.

Chandra along with Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar unveiled a new initiative to reach out to new voters through a personalised letter from the commission when sending out their voter ID cards. The package would include a voter guide for new voters along with a congratulatory letter and a pledge for ethical voting.