Ensure removal of encroachments, Khattar tells officers

CHandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Gurugram on Thursday during which public grievances were heard and officials were directed to resolve them at the earliest.



During the meeting, complaints regarding illegal slums and encroachments on government land were also raised before the Chief Minister.

As a solution to the problems, Khattar directed all the officers to ensure immediate removal of all illegal encroachments in their respective jurisdictions. Besides this, he also directed the officials that the land given for public facilities should also be registered in the name of the department or government in the revenue records. He directed all the agencies to work in coordination with each other.

While hearing a complaint about the illegal dumping of debris on the vacant plots in Saraswati Kunj Society and along the road, and the matter of illegal mushrooming of slums and encroachment done on government lands in Gurugram city, the Chief Minister directed the Estate Officer-II to remove all the encroachers from his jurisdiction within one month's time.

The Estate Officer apprised the Chief Minister that earlier he had launched an encroachment drive to remove slums and now he would again run a campaign to get the encroachments removed.

While giving directions regarding the complaint related to Saraswati Kunj Society, the Chief Minister said that the administration should ensure the construction of boundary walls around the plots after conducting a survey.

Directing the officers of the Municipal Corporation regarding the dumping of debris in the vacant plot, Khattar said that a portal should be developed for receiving the complaint and the municipal corporation should ensure its lifting to the designated place within 24 to 48 hours.

Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja, who was present in the meeting, apprised

the Chief Minister that recently the contract had been given to ILFS Company to lift the debris and the company will start the said work in the next seven days.

Besides this, the Chief Minister also directed the officers concerned that with the help of CCTV cameras close vigil should be kept on those who are illegally dumping debris on roads.

He further directed that police patrolling should be increased in those areas.