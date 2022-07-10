Ensure removal of encroachments around Mansa Devi temple: NGT to Haridwar administration

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haridwar administration to ensure the removal of encroachments around the Mansa Devi temple complex.



A bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report filed by a committee formed by it, which mentioned violations regarding the maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness, disposal of waste and removal of encroachments.

"There is a need to continue remedial measures, to be supervised at appropriate higher level in the district administration, forest administration and pollution control board.

"Since action for removing encroachment is inadequate, further proceedings be initiated for ensuring that the area is made free of encroachment, apart from prosecution. Natural streams and springs or water courses are protected from encroachment and liquid or solid waste, ensuring safe movement of animals," the bench said in its order.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Uttarakhand resident Vasu Singh against the dumping of toxic and other solid waste near the Mansa Devi temple complex by the shopkeepers in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve area and the failure of the authorities concerned to take remedial action.

The plea said as a result of the dumping, the health of the animals and birds in the area is adversely affected.