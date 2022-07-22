'Ensure quick dispute redressal mechanism'

Chandigarh: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora asked the officials of Real Estate Regulatory Authority to ensure quick property dispute redressal mechanism, while reiterating the firm commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government to provide clean & transparent governance to the people of state.



Presiding over a meeting here at the office of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Punjab, the Cabinet Minister said that RERA should strive more vigorously to achieve the main objective of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to bring transparency in sale of properties to protect the interests of buyers.

While noticing that a database of all registered real estate projects and agents was available on the Authority's website, he asked the RERA to ensure compliance of the obligations cast upon promoters, allottees and real estate agents.

Navreet Singh Kang, chairperson of RERA Punjab, apprised the cabinet minister that as many as 1162 projects had been registered with RERA upto July 11, 2022 and all registered projects were required to submit quarterly updates & annual statement of accounts on the Authority's website.