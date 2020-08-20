New Delhi: While participating in the panel discussion on the theme "improving governance by bridging the gap between the Parliamentarians and the people" during the ongoing Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that in this era of the information technology revolution, Parliaments need to ensure public participation in parliamentary oversight and improving governance.



Birla also mentioned that Parliament of India, representing the aspirations of 1.35 billion people, plays a proactive role in ensuring engagement with them as it involves the usage of five 'I's in the process –interact, inform, involve, imbibe and improve.

Observing that the Indian Parliament is the highest legislative institution of the nation, Birla said that our Parliament is fully engaged with the people and always reinforces transparency and good governance.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our Parliament maintained 24x7 connect between the parliamentarians and the general public to ensure that the needy and the underprivileged are provided necessary relief and assistance without delay, he added.

During the two-day conference, the participants shared their experiences and views on a number of issues, such as gender equality, the participation of youth in the political process, climate change, human mobility and terrorism.