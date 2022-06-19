Ensure fuel supply to end problems of people: Bhupesh Baghel to Centre
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he has written a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, requesting him to ensure regular supply of petrol and diesel to the state, saying the fuel "shortage" was causing problems to common people and affecting the agriculture activities.
"Since the last couple of months, there has been a shortage in supply of petrol and diesel to the state, as a result of which several petrol pumps have been running dry. In a letter to the Union minister, I have urged him to address the issue and ensure sufficient supply of fuel to the state," Baghel told reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here.
According to the Chhattisgarh Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Limited (HPCL) has 750 retail outlets in the state, which are forced to stop the sale due to the irregular supply of fuel,
he said.
The chief minister said he has requested Union minister Puri to ensure regular supply of fuels to depots of HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum in the state so that common people and farmers do not face problems.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath: 'No rollback; applicants must pledge they didn't take part...19 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
No illegality in Bengal govt's Duare Ration scheme, rules Cal HC19 Jun 2022 7:50 PM GMT
India's youth not meant to be doorkeepers of BJP offices: TMC19 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
PM rues politics on 'good initiatives'19 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Oppn to meet on June 2119 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT