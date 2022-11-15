'Ensure elevation of judges to SC in time-bound manner'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday felicitated the new Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on his appointment and urged him to ensure that elevation of judges to the top court is done in a time-bound manner.



Speaking at the function, SCBA president Vikas Singh also hoped that amidst the criticism of the collegium system, CJI Chandrachud would create a credible system

for regular consideration of meritorious top court lawyers for appointment as high court judges.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9. Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016, he would have a tenure of two years as the CJI and retire on November 10, 2024.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the judges of the Supreme Court and Attorney General of India R Venkatramani.

The SCBA president highlighted that several high courts of the country have no representation in the Supreme Court and CJI Chandrachud has a "tremendous opportunity" to fill the apex court vacancies while keeping in mind the criteria of merit, regional representation and seniority.

"(For elevation to the Supreme Court) Merit is the number one, most important (factor). Second, regional representation and third is seniority. There are several high courts today that are unrepresented," Singh said.

"The CJI has a tremendous opportunity to not only fill up the six vacancies that are already there but also fill up other 15-16 vacancies during his tenure to ensure

that these issues are

always taken into

consideration and that elevation is done in a time bound manner from date of recommendation," he added.

Singh said that the proposal to elevate Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta to the Supreme Court was first made six weeks ago and should not be "sent back".

"Like Justice Dipankar Dutta's elevation was recommended more than six weeks back and it should not happen that now collegium has changed.. it is sent back. That name should go as it is and new names should be added as a separate list," he said.

Attorney General Venkatramani, in his address, said that one cannot be blind to the changes in socio-political structures across the world and "inquiry and reform" were close to CJI Chandrachud.

He stated that he was looking forward to weaving roadmaps in the administration of justice as a bridge between the State and the court.