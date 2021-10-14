Ensure draining from waterlogged areas at earliest, Khattar tells DCs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officers concerned to ensure drainage of water from the waterlogged areas at the earliest so that farmers can sow the next crop in time.



While presiding over a review meeting held through video conferencing here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to complete this work within the stipulated time frame.

The Chief Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate availability of manure too. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, J.P. Dalal were also present in the meeting. The Chief Minister said that if required, adequate arrangements should be made for more pumps so that water could be drained from the fields in time. After drainage, the water should be used for recharging purposes instead of wasting it in the drain, this will also improve the water level, said the Chief Minister.

Khattar directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold review meetings of departments, corporations, societies and committees regularly within the stipulated time period. He further directed them to send daily reports after doing physical verification of the incidents of stubble burning. Ensure 24 hours power supply for drainage

The CM said that electric pumps should be used for drainage. He further directed the electricity department to give connections on a priority basis and ensure a 24-hour power supply so that drainage can be done within the set time frame.