Ensure Dhumal's victory from Sujanpur in next polls: Indu Goswami

shimla: In the run-up to the polls in Himachal Pradesh, first indication about former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal being re-fielded from Sujanpur came from Rajya



Sabha member Indu Goswami on Sunday.

At a women sammelan –a convention organised by the woman wing of the BJP, Goswami said, "Women should unite for the victory of Dhumal (Prem Kumar Dhumal) Sahab. Women should make former Chief Minister successful with huge votes in the assembly elections, this is my appeal."

The conference was held in Sujanpur constituency and attended by BJP's mahila wing Chief Rashmi Dhar Sood. Goswami was a special invitee at the conference.

In 2017 assembly polls Dhumal had lost his Sujanpur seat thus could not make it to the Chief Ministerial position.

The party, which had won the election under Dhumal's leadership, eventually chose Jai Ram Thakur to lead the government and thus Dhumal got pushed to the sidelines.

However it appears Dhumal has made his intentions clear that he will be contesting the upcoming elections to vindicate his position.

Even as the plans till now had remained under wraps, Goswami minced no words to make it clear that women must work whole-heartedly to see that the former Chief Minister—a party stalwart -- should get elected.