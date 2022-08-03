Ensure benefits of schemes percolate to lowest strata, Mann tells AAP MLAs
chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the party MLAs to ensure that the benefit of the pro-people and development-oriented schemes of the state government percolate at the lowest level of society.
Chairing a brainstorming session with the MLAs here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the state government is duty bound to ensure the well-being of every stratum of society. He said that this mission has been planned meticulously and now it is for "all of us" to execute it flawlessly and fulfill the promises made to the people. Bhagwant Mann urged the MLAs to play a proactive role in this noble mission.
The Chief Minister took the feedback of the MLAs regarding the problems in their respective constituencies. He also apprised them that the 75 Aam Aadmi clinics which will be dedicated to the masses on the upcoming Independence Day will revolutionize the health care sector in the state by providing free quality treatment to people.
