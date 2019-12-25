Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Engineering student sexually assaulted by professor in Telangana

Engineering student "sexually assaulted" by professor in Telangana

Engineering student sexually assaulted by professor in Telangana

Hyderabad: A second-year engineering student of a private college here was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Assistant Professor at the institution, police said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old woman, in her complaint filed stated that the Assistant Professor called her to the lab on Monday and bolted its door before committing the crime, they said.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the accused, aged around 30, and he has been taken into custody.

(Pic from sheramag.com)

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top