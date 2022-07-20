Engine snags on two GoFirst flights

New Delhi: Two Go First flights, Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi, faced engine snags on Tuesday and the two A320neo planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, officials said.

The aviation regulator is investigating the incidents and both planes, with Pratt and Whitney engines, will fly only when cleared by it, the officials said.

Both aircraft reported faults in engine number 2. The Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi, DGCA officials said. The Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar after engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statement on this matter.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

The DGCA on Monday said it conducted spot checks and found that an insufficient number of engineering personnel were certifying planes of various carriers before take-off.

Before each departure, an aircraft is checked and certified by an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME).