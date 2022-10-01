Encourage farmers to register on portal for crop damage claims, Haryana CM tells DCs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing a high-level meeting of the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional and Deputy Commissioner held here in the late evening said that farmers should be encouraged to register their crop damage on the e-Fasal Kshatipoorti portal so that they can get timely compensation of the same. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also remained present during the meeting.



"The State Government is committed towards ensuring complete transparency in the verification and compensation for crop loss. Therefore I urge the farmers' brothers to individually update their crop loss information on this portal so that they do not face any kind of delay or trouble in getting compensation," said Khattar

While directing the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the farmers should upload their data within three days, the Chief Minister said that once any farmer updates the information about his crop loss, then the concerned Patwari, Kanungo should ensure verification of the data uploaded by the farmer within seven days. Besides this, the Tehsildars should also start the verification of the same at their own level so that the farmers can get fair compensation for their loss, said the CM.