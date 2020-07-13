Encounters of gangster Vikas, aides: SC to hear pleas for court-monitored probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the petitions connected with Vikas Dubey's encounter killing, including the one which was filed hours before the Uttar Pradesh gangster was gunned down near Kanpur.



The petition, which was filed at wee hours on July 11 through e-mail, had sought a direction to ensure that Dubey, who was arrested on July 10 morning in Madhya Pradesh, is not killed by the

cops.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is scheduled to hear pleas which have also sought apex court-monitored probe by the CBI into the encounters in which five alleged associates of Dubey were

killed.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on

July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had

said.

Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal had

said.

The police had said that Dubey, the prime accused in the ambush in which cops were killed, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared

dead.

Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associated were killed in separate encounters.

Advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who had filed the plea hours before Dubey was killed in an encounter, had sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and police to safeguard gangster's

life.

He has also sought registration of an FIR and an apex court monitored probe by the CBI into the encounter of five co-accused, who were alleged to be associated with Dubey in the killing of

policemen.