Encounter: Two inter-district robbers arrested from Gonda., two bikes, arms seized

Gonda (UP): Police and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Itiathok police station here arrested two inter-district robbers after an encounter and recovered two motorcycles and illegal arms and ammunition from them, senior official said on Sunday.



According to the police, one robber was shot in the leg during the encounter and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told PTI here that an information was received about the robbers during the investigation of a robbery case involving a person named Santosh Maurya in Dhanepur police station area a week ago.

He said that on Saturday night, the joint team of police and SOG of Itiathok police station arrested two robbers Ajay Ojha and Vinay Ojha resident of Dhanepur, who carried out robbery near village Parasia Bahori Pur.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had robbed bikes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.



