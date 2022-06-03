'Empowerment of vulnerable in forefront of PM's development process'

New Delhi: Stressing that management of disability involves multi-disciplinary approval from multiple agencies and authorities at the centre and state level, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always keeps the issues relating to the empowerment of the vulnerable, including Divyangjan, in the forefront of our development process.



Given this objective the government is continuously thinking about creating an environment conducive for Divyangjan where they can exercise their rights equally and lead an independent and dignified life, the Union Minister said.

Highlighting the achievements of the government in the last eight years, he said, "When the PM Modi took over in 2014, the government started working on having a new law for Divyangjan. Accordingly, the RPwD Act 2016 was enacted that came into force on April 4, 2017. Unlike the old act,

the new law provides reservation in jobs and seats in government-aided educational institutions."

"As disability certificate is a prime requirement for any divyangjan to avail the benefits of welfare schemes, the government notified the uniform guidelines for the assessment of disability certification and make it mandatory for online certification through unique disability ID card portal – www.swavlambancard.gov.in from June 1, 2021. So far more than 73 lakh such cards have been generated," he said.

The Centre has also set up the National Institute for Mental Health Rehabilitation at Sehore, Indian Sign Language Training and Research Centre at Delhi and Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior to fill the gap in addressing causes of mental health rehabilitation issues, he said.

"The government has taken several steps to simplify the process for availing the

benefits under the schemes

to reduce the hardships of

Divyangjan by providing services online through e-Anudaan portal, national scholarship portal. Work is in progress to develop an online line system for National Action Plan for Skill Development," he said.