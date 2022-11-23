Empowering lives: Over 14K underprivileged youth trained at 20 centres of Peerless Skill Academy

Kolkata: Touching upon lives to create an enriched social imprint, Peerless Skill Academy—an initiative of Indian business conglomerate Peerless group in collaboration with Ramakrishna Mission (RKM)—has enhanced community livelihood by imparting skill training to more than 14,000 students at 20 centres since its inception in 2018. Accredited as National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) training partner with approval of 13 sector skill councils, the academy offers at least 55 courses.



Fostering a culture of lifelong learning among its students, the academy has successfully imparted training to about 527 batches comprising learners from underprivileged backgrounds, including youth and women from states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

Committed to the cause of creating an exceptional talent pool in the country at a time when the industries are in a state of constant flux, the academy lays special emphasis on technological advancements, changing customer expectations and dynamic regulatory norms while designing its courses and training programmes.

The idea of setting up PSA was conceived in 2016 out of a strategic vision of Peerless group. The brand—Peerless— wanted to keep up with its strong presence in the society even after the exit from its Residuary Non-Banking Company (RNBC) business model.

Though the brand had its name and value etched in the minds of the consumers, there weren't many products to cater to the society in which savings were synonymous to 'Peerless.' Amid such a scenario, the re-branding requirement was buoyed up by the philanthropic vision of the Roy family—the driving force behind the conglomerate—and hence, the PSA!

After the idea was conceived in 2017, Sunil Kanti Roy—the then Managing Director of Peerless Group—reached out to Ramakrishna Math and Mission (RKM) for working in collaboration with regard to skill development activities.

On November 30, 2017 an agreement was signed by Roy at Belur Math and the same was approved by the trustee Board of RKM.

PSA emerged as a formal entity under the by-laws approved by BKRF Trustee Board and the Governing Council of PSA was formed in January 2018. PSA formally started operations on April 14, 2018 with an inaugural event at Golpark Ramakrishna Mission.