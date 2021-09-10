Emergency landing strips to be developed at 19 more places: Govt

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said emergency landing facilities will be developed at 19 other places to strengthen the country's security.

Inaugurating the emergency landing facility on National Highway 925A in Rajasthan with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he said this highway runway will further strengthen the country's security in protecting the strategically important borders.

According to an official statement, Gadkari said the 19 other places in the country include Phalodi - Jaisalmer road and Barmer - Jaisalmer road in Rajasthan, Kharagpur - Balasore road in West Bengal, Hashimara -Guwahati road in Assam, Bhuj - Naliya road in Gujarat, Leh/Nyoma area in Assam and on the Jorhat-Baraghat road, among others.

The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the world-class National Highway is being done at a record speed.

"Now, our National Highways will also be of use to the army, which will make our country more secure and always ready for emergency situations," the statement quoted Gadkari as

saying.