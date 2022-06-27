'Emergency in 1975 a black spot on vibrant history of India's democracy'

munich: Terming the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 a "black spot" on the vibrant history of India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress Party and said that democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago, but the people answered the conspiracies to crush it in a democratic way.



Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, made the remarks while addressing thousands of members of the Indian community at a grand event held at the Audi Dome stadium in Munich.

"Today is June 26 which is also known as the day when India's democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency is a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy," Modi said, targeting the opposition Congress Party in a speech from abroad. Emergency was announced in India on June 25, 1975 when Congress leader Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977.

"The people of India answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy in a democratic way. We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever we are," Modi said in his over 30 minutes speech at the crowded stadium. "Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered." In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast earlier in the day, Modi had targeted the Congress for imposing the Emergency, and asserted that it is difficult to find another example in the world where people defeated a "dictatorial mindset" through democratic means. Addressing the Indian community members who had come to Munich after travelling long distances, Modi lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India's success story.