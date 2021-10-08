Ellenabad: BJP candidate files nomination

Chandigarh: Gobind Kanda on Thursday filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Ellenabad Assembly byelection in Sirsa district.

Gobind Kanda is younger brother of Haryana Lokhit Party Chief and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda who is supporting the BJP-JJP government.

State BJP president OP Dhankar, senior BJP leader and former state president of the party Subhash Barala, BJP MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal and Nishan Singh, State president of the JJP, the alliance partner of the BJP, were present during the filing of nomination papers.

Gobind Kanda had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2014 and 2019 from the Rania segment in the Sirsa district.

Only four days back, Gobind Kanda had joined the BJP and had hinted that he could contest the bypoll.

The INLD has already declared Abhay Singh Chautala, who resigned as MLA in January this year in support of farmers' demands, as its candidate again.