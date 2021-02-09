Elgar Parishad: HC dismisses Navlakha's bail appeal

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed activist Gautam Navlakha's appeal seeking bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, saying it sees no reason to interfere with a special court's order which earlier rejected his bail plea.

According to police, some activists allegedly made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at KoregaonBhima in the district the next day.

The police have also alleged that the event was backed by some Maoist groups.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a probe into the case.

A bench of Justices S SShinde and M S Karnik on Monday said it had gone through a special NIA court's order of last year rejecting Navlakha's bail plea, and that it saw "no reason to interfere" with the order.

Navlakha approached the HC last year, challenging the special NIA court's order of July 12, 2020 that rejected his plea for statutory bail. On December 16 last year, the HC bench reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Navlakha, seeking statutory or default bail on the ground that he had been in custody for over 90 days, but the prosecution failed to file a charge sheet in the case within this period.