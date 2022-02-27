Elgar Parishad case: Bail of Varavara Rao extended till March 3

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday extended till March 3 the `medical bail' granted to poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Rao, 82, was first granted bail on health grounds by the high court in February 2021 for a period of six months. He was also asked not to leave Mumbai.

He then filed an application seeking extension of the bail and subsequently filed another plea seeking permanent bail on the ground of ill-health.

The court has, since September 2021, extended the time given to him to surrender several times. On Saturday, Rao's lawyers mentioned his fresh plea seeking extension of bail before a division bench of Justices S B Shukre and A M Borkar.