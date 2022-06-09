Elgar case: HC bench recuses from hearing Babu's bail plea
Mumbai: A two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday recused itself from hearing the bail plea of Delhi University's associate professor Hany Babu and the plea of Gautam Navlakha, both accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, without citing any reason.
The bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and VG Bisht was hearing the bail plea of Babu in which he stated that the purported letter cited by the National Investigating Agency (NIA), speaking of a conspiracy to kill prime minister Narendra Modi, did not incriminate him.
Babu said the unsigned letter, which the NIA claimed was found on the computer of Babu's co-accused Rona Wilson, was neither written by him nor addressed to him. It did not mention his role in the alleged conspiracy, Babu stated.
His plea, filed through counsels Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, was mentioned before a vacation bench of the high court last month.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM announces 15% interim wage increase for tea garden workers8 Jun 2022 7:56 PM GMT
CM inaugurates aircraft museum at New Town8 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Fire breaks out at Howrah paint factory; 22 injured, 5 critical8 Jun 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Tax system overhaul: KMC proposes to cut down occupancy charge for...8 Jun 2022 7:52 PM GMT
Trinamool: BJP has again disrespected Bengal & its legends8 Jun 2022 7:52 PM GMT