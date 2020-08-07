Elgar case: DU prof to remain in NIA custody till August 21

Mumbai: A special court here on Friday remanded Delhi University (DU) associate professor Hany Babu, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, in judicial custody till August

21.

Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, 54, associate professor at the Department of English of the university, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 28 for his alleged involvement in the case.

He was sent to judicial custody by special court judge D E Kothalikar at the end of his NIA remand on Friday.

Earlier, the NIA had submitted before the court that the accused had links with the CPI (Maoists).