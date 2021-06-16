Elephant carcass recovered from a tea garden in Alipurduar

Darjeeling: An elephant carcass was recovered from a tea estate in the Alipurduar district on Wednesday. Local residents are of the opinion that the adult elephant could have been electrocuted.



The carcass of the adult male elephant was spotted near the factory of the Dalmore Tea Garden under the Birpara police station in the wee hours of Wednesday by local residents. They informed the forest department.

The forest personnel arrived and recovered the body which was then sent for post mortem. "The cause of death can be ascertained only after post mortem," stated officials of the Dalagon forest range.

Local residents claim that the lone elephant had entered the compound of a bungalow near the factory where it could have been electrocuted by a high voltage electric cable that had snapped and was hanging there.