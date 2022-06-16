Electors to use special pen with violet ink

new delhi: Seeking to maintain secrecy of voting, the EC has directed returning officer and assistant returning officers to provide voters with a specially designed pen to mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll.

In a direction to Rajya Sabha secretary general, who is the returning officer for the July 18 poll, and assistant returning officers in states, the EC said "in order to maintain secrecy of voting and to avoid the possibility of identification of voter at the time of counting of votes" in the presidential poll, every elector should be given a "specially designed pen" for marking preferences on the ballot paper. The EC will provide RO and AROs with violet ink so as to ensure that preferences are marked in violet ink only and with that pen alone."

"Any ballot paper marked with any other pen, ball point pen, etc, may be liable to rejection under Rule 31 (1) (d) of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974," the EC said in its June

15 letter.