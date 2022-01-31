'Elections keep happening but Budget Session very important'

New Delhi: As the Budget Session 2022 commenced on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the lawmakers across the political parties to conduct a fruitful and good discussion on the floor of the House to boost the country's development.



While speaking outside the Parliament, PM Modi said, "The more fruitful we make this session that will take our country more to economic heights." "In this session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the development path swiftly," he further added.

Starting his statement with the ongoing global situation, the Prime Minister also highlighted that the circumstances open up several opportunities for India and the country's economic progress with the vaccination programme or India-made COVID-19 vaccines-have built trust across the globe.

Importantly, he also urged the lawmakers that the ongoing Budget Session should not be affected by the upcoming assembly elections. "I request all MPs, elections keep happening, but the Budget Session is very important...Due to elections, the discussions in parliament got affected. But elections have their place and it will continue. An open discussion is needed in Parliament. The Budget presented in this session draws plans for the entire year. So, I appeal to all members and parties to discuss issues with a commitment to take the country forward in the path of economic progress," PM Modi mentioned.

The ongoing Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on April 8 wherein the first part of the session will extend up to February 11. There will be a recess from February 12 to March 12, when the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for various ministries and departments and prepare reports. The session will resume again on March 13. There will be 29 sittings in the Budget session–10 in the first part and 19 in the second part.

There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session –January 31 and February 1, 2022. There will be two major items of business during the first part of the Budget session–a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and a general discussion on the Budget.

Due to COVID-19, the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 to February 11, as per its secretariat. The Rajya Sabha would meet from 10 am to 3 pm. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the members. MPs will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber, Lok Sabha galleries (except press gallery), Rajya Sabha Chamber and Rajya Sabha gallery.