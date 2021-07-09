Election process stand threatened by social media manipulation: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that election process, which is the very foundation of a democratic government, stand threatened by social media manipulation and digital platforms can be imminently uncontrollable at times and carry their own challenges.



The apex court said that information explosion in digital age is capable of creating new challenges that are insidiously modulating the debate on issues where opinions can be vastly divided and successful functioning of a liberal democracy can only be ensured when citizens are able to make informed decisions.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that power and potentiality of these intermediaries is vast, running across borders, and these are multinational corporations with large wealth and influence at their command.

By the very reason of the platform they provide, their influence extends over populations across borders. Facebook is one such corporation, said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy.

The top court made the observations in its 188-page judgement dismissing a plea filed by Facebook India Vice President and MD Ajit Mohan and others challenging the summons issued by the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee for failing to appear before it as witness in connection with the north-east Delhi riots last year. The technological age has produced digital platforms not like the railway platforms where trains were regulated on arrival and departure. These digital platforms can be imminently uncontrollable at times and carry their own challenges, it said.

The bench noted that a testament to the wide-ranging services which Facebook offers is the fact that it has about 2.85 billion monthly active users as of March 2021 and this is over one-third of the total population of this planet.

It said that Facebook is the most popular social media platform in India with about 270 million registered users.

Such vast powers must necessarily come with responsibility. Entities like Facebook have to remain accountable to those who entrust them with such power. While Facebook has played a crucial role in enabling free speech by providing a voice to the voiceless and a means to escape state censorship, we cannot lose sight of the fact that it has simultaneously become a platform for disruptive messages, voices, and ideologies, it said.

Thus, while social media, on the one hand, is enhancing equal and open dialogue between citizens and policy makers; on the other hand, it has become a tool in the hands of various interest groups who have recognised its disruptive potential. This results in a paradoxical outcome where extremist views are peddled into the mainstream, thereby spreading misinformation,

it said.