Elderly woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 93 fresh cases reported

Puducherry: A 75-year old woman succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry while 93 fresh cases were reported on Monday taking the overall tally in the union territory to 2,092, the Health department said.

The elderly woman succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Kadirkamam, taking the death toll to 29.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a bulletin that the woman who died of the viruswas admitted to the hospital on July 9, had comorbidities.

She died on Sunday.

The 93 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 798 samples, Mohan Kumar said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory stood at 2,092 of which 798 cases were active. As many as 1,265 patients have recovered and been discharged so far.