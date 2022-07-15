Elaborate arrangements for Haryana Civil Services exam: Chief Secretary

chandigarh: Adequate arrangements have been made by the Haryana government for smooth, copy-free and fair conduct of the HCS and Allied Services Examination to be held on July 24, 2022. For this examination, as many as 1,48,262 candidates will appear at 524 examination centers in 10 districts across the state.



This information was given in a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding the conduct of the examination with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police held through video conferencing here on Friday.

Kaushal directed that the Deputy Commissioners should appoint Flying Squad of officers for each 5-10 locations in their districts. The joint team of Deputy Commissioner and police should visit the examination centres set up in the districts and check the area around the centre.

Extra vigil should be kept on the suspicious movements of any person or vehicle near any examination centre. Also the exam centers should be visited on the day of the exam as well.

He also directed that Section 144 should be imposed near examination centres and the surrounding area. Apart from this, special vigil should be kept on sensitive centres. He also said that directions should be issued to keep the coaching centres closed on the day of the examination. Apart from this, the stationery shops should also be monitored.

Kaushal further directed that the Deputy Commissioners should appoint a nodal officer in their respective districts for overall supervision of the examination. Besides this, a coordinator should

also be appointed who will coordinate with the staff at the examination centers

and ensure all arrangements like rooms, furniture, arrangement of drinking water

and toilets, etc. in the examination centres.

The Chief Secretary directed that on July 22, the Deputy Commissioner should hold a joint meeting with the nodal officers, flying squad officers and representatives of the agency at the examination centres and conduct a trial run

of all the activities related to

the examination.