'Ek Saath India Will Rise Again' concert proves to be for the ages

New Delhi: Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) in collaboration with I Am Buddha Foundation and Anupam Kher Foundation recently hosted a mega online Covid relief fundraising concert-Ek Saath India Will Rise Again.

The event was supported by Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, the US India Pragati Foundation and Federation of Indian Physician Associations.

The concert was in aid of thousands of victims of the recent Covid pandemic that has struck India. Widows and orphans have been left behind to fend for themselves and the refugees, migrants, indigenous people, artists and minorities have borne the brunt of having lost their livelihood and earnings.

Padma Shri Anupam Kher stated, "Inspite of being refugees in their own country, the compassionate Kashmiri Pandits heard the cry of agony of those orphaned or widowed, those migrants and refugees, those who have lost all hope. They rose to meet the challenge and demonstrated by their actions that India will rise again."

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar stated, "Covid has hurt everyone physically and economically. Covid came to India and the second way has traumatized India for which I am filled with sorrow. Anupam ji is working with organizations which is extremely beneficial. I pray to God that the world is freed from this disease, and we can once again lead our normal lives. Everyone should do good works and inspire others to do good."

Utpal Kaul, coordinator of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora India, stated, "We are immensely grateful to all of the legendary artists including Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji and Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle ji who supported the event and gave us the honour of listening to their melodious voices, poem renditions that uplifted our spirits with their encouraging words."