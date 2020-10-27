Eight new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,253

Port Blair: At least eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,253, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, three were detected during contact tracing, while five have travel history, he said.

Fourteen more people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,997, and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 198 active COVID-19 cases, he added.



